Scotch at the docks tests India-UK trade arrangement's tariff concessions

In October, India and the UK cited Scotch whisky as an early success of their trade agreement. Their October 12 joint statement said it had already entered India at reduced tariffs, without giving particulars of the goods cleared. Incidentally, tariff item 21069051 entered the Customs Tariff on May 1, 2026, through the Finance Act, 2026, when tariff item 21069050 was split into 21069051 and 21069059. The new item for compound alcoholic preparations carries 150 per cent BCD. The July notification gives no concession against that entry.

Interestingly, the DGFT’s ITC (HS) import schedule gives the description against 22083092 as Scotch in containers holding more than two litres. The Customs Tariff gives the description “Scotch” against both 22083012 and 22083092 under the six-digit subheading 220830 for whiskies. The first item comes under “In containers holding 2 litres or less” and the second under “Other”. The word "Other" must be read at the same level as the preceding description relating to container size. So, Scotch whisky in containers holding more than two litres gets the same concession as Scotch whisky in smaller containers. If, however, the goods as imported answer to the description of compound alcoholic preparations under tariff item 21069051, Customs would be on firmer ground in denying the exemption.