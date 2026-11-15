Short covering and foreign inflows are fuelling Indian stock market rebound

Of the five reasons, the global retreat from the AI trade is the most amusing. In my piece in August, I had argued that the biggest reason to ignore the FPI griping was that India’s listed stocks had little exposure to the current AI mania. That gripe ignored the fact that only Taiwan and South Korea, among countries outside the United States and China, could offer significant exposure to the AI fashion. I had said that no policymaker should lose sleep over this. It would be akin to shunning a country in 1999 because it did not have loss-making listed internet companies, or in 2007 because it did not have financial stocks minting money from toxic subprime mortgages. From the second week of October, American AI stocks, semiconductor makers in Taiwan and South Korea, and suppliers of data-centre infrastructure began a deep dive as investors started to question whether these represented an expensive wager on returns that had yet to materialise. In October, foreigners withdrew nearly $50 billion from seven Asian equity markets, much of it from Taiwan and South Korea. India, with little exposure to the semiconductor supply chain, became a destination for investors seeking diversification.