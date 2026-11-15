Short covering and foreign inflows are fuelling Indian stock market rebound
In the three weeks to November 13, the Nifty 50 surged 11.3 per cent, from 22,600 to 25,144, with almost all the gains concentrated in a single spectacular week
In the three weeks to November 13, the Nifty 50 surged 11.3 per cent, from 22,600 to 25,144, with almost all the gains concentrated in a single spectacular week
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First Published: Nov 15 2026 | 10:43 PM IST