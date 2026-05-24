Spirulina: A natural healthy food, billions of years old, gains traction

Spirulina can, indeed, prove a boon for a country like India where malnutrition, especially protein deficiency (anaemia), is rampant. According to the latest National Family Health Survey-5, conducted during 2019-21, 35.5 per cent of all children under five are “stunted” (having a low height for age), and 19.3 per cent are “wasted” (low weight for height). Overall, about 58 per cent of kids are anaemic, with 32.1 per cent being grossly underweight. Undernourishment is also widely prevalent among adults, with 23 per cent women and 20 per cent men being underweight.

The consumption of this unconventional food item is picking up fast across the world. But the growth is accounted for mostly by fitness enthusiasts, who are aware of its extraordinary nutritional traits, and not by the undernourished people, who actually need it. Stores selling health products now offer a variety of spirulina-based stuff, ranging from tablets and capsules to smoothies and energy bars. These nutrient-dense products not only nourish the bodies but also boost vitality and immunity, thanks to the high level of antioxidants in them. The copious content of vitamins A, C, and E in spirulina facilitates cell regeneration to ensure good skin health. This variety of algae is also known for lowering cholesterol and maintaining blood pressure to ensure cardiovascular health. Besides, by helping the liver and kidney to function properly, spirulina helps eliminate heavy metals and other harmful matter from the body.