Stabilising the Indian economy: Why currency depreciation is a good idea

Most of us in India, by now, have understood and appreciated this part of the story. There is a broad consensus that a weaker currency aids the economy during a crisis. But we are less willing to support the mirror image of this process: What happens in good times? These exact forces work in reverse in good times. In good times, we get a surge in capital flows, which fuels currency appreciation. Currency appreciation, by altering relative prices in the opposite direction, pulls back the firms and the jobs. Once again, it is an automatic stabiliser, which improves stability — through the spontaneous order of the price system, without requiring actions by government.