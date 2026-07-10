States' fiscal realities vary widely as debt, revenue and capex diverge

The bulk of the SOTR is accounted for by SGST collections. A state government cannot unilaterally change the GST rate, which is determined by the GST Council. Therefore, the quantity of goods and services consumed in a state in each of the GST slabs is one of the key determinants of the size and growth of the SGST collections. This consumption pattern is, in turn, affected by domestic and global factors. Unlike SGST, state governments can change sales tax, excise duty and S&R rates. This is evident from the wide variation in the sales tax/VAT rates of petrol and diesel across the states.