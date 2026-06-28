Steady, stable as she goes: India and the economic fallout of Gulf conflict

This was not an accident, and it was not luck alone. It was the work of a government that chose to act as it had during the pandemic — deliberately and gradually, building one measure upon another rather than reaching for a single dramatic lever. The first priority was the household. Throughout, not a single retail outlet ran out of stock, and every kitchen had its cylinder. The import-linked cost of a 14.2 kg cylinder rose above ₹1,600, yet the household price was held near ₹900, and lower still for the poorest. The memory of the early pandemic months, when panic among migrant workers set off a wave of reverse migration to the villages, was instructive. Commercial and bulk users were asked to give way to protect the home.