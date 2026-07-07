Strengthening India's energy security beyond the Strait of Hormuz crisis

With the ceasefire bringing oil prices down, there is now relief. However, it is time for energy security to rise to the top of the national agenda. The first order of business must be to reduce India’s import dependence through an all-of-government approach to raising domestic oil and gas production. The commendable initiatives of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas are by themselves inadequate. If the archaic oil industry development cess (which is not used for oil industry development) is withdrawn, the exploration budget of ONGC can be doubled! Regulatory and legal issues (such as arbitration jurisdiction, enforcement of awards, duplication of clearances, and prolonged government litigation) that keep international oil companies out of India’s exploration patch, have to be resolved.