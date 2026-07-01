Summer Davos and a new investment narrative for West Asia's economic future

A more economically integrated West Asia would enable the region to evolve into an industrial hub capable of adding significant value to global supply chains. India enjoys strong diplomatic relations with the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Jordan, Egypt, Bahrain, Qatar, and Israel, while also maintaining a functional working relationship with Iran.
This unique diplomatic advantage, complemented by India's growing digital, technological, and economic capabilities, allows it to play a leading role in supporting the transformation of West Asian economies. Such a partnership has the potential to generate substantial mutual benefits, making it a win-win proposition for both sides.
Digital and healthcare partnerships