Summer Davos and a new investment narrative for West Asia's economic future

As such, the focus is shifting beyond reconstruction to the broader remaking of West Asia through economic integration — a strategy increasingly viewed as essential for the region’s long-term growth and development. The Strait of Hormuz carries nearly 20 per cent of the world's oil supplies, making Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states such as Kuwait and Qatar heavily dependent on this critical waterway, while Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have invested in pipelines to bypass the chokepoint. One promising proposal involves connecting the GCC with the Mediterranean through transport and energy corridors traversing Iraq and Jordan.