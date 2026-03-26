Tamil Nadu: Moving on from good to great with growth push, $1 trillion goal

The work is cut out for the next government to achieve the 2030 vision. First, keep improving the state-wide growth attributes. Though TN is strong in most areas, they rank around the median level when compared globally. The percentage of stunted children in the state is almost double that of Thailand, while China’s gross enrolment ratio in tertiary education is 30 per cent higher. Second, develop Chennai UA as a world-class manufacturing and services hub. At around $100 billion GDP, it is still one-fourth the size of Guangzhou in China, indicating massive potential for growth. Third, alleviate constraints for faster growth of Madurai and Tiruchirappalli by deepening their specialisation in finance. Unleashing the growth of Coimbatore may require serious effort, since slower growth is endemic to all centres in India that specialise in labour-intensive industries. Tamil Nadu is a powerful story of how a state has turned around its economic performance by focusing on growth fundamentals. It should now take the lead and become the first $1 trillion economy in India.