Tamil Nadu: Moving on from good to great with growth push, $1 trillion goal

To the extent that these state-wide strengths in fundamentals also manifest in the state’s key economic centres (KECs), they become turbocharged, significantly boosting the state’s overall growth. TN has four such KECs — Chennai urban agglomeration (UA), Coimbatore, Madurai, and Tiruchirappalli —which cumulatively account for about 50 per cent of its GDP, and grew at 9 per cent per annum, about 3 per cent faster than the rest of the state (2002-23). This average outperformance of TN’s KECs, however, masks the fact that it is really the Chennai UA that drives this performance.
Chennai UA accounts for a third of TN’s economy and grew at 10 per cent annually between 2002 and 2023. This stellar growth of the UA was led by the Kanchipuram district (Chennai UA comprises three districts, including Kanchipuram), which grew annually at 12 per cent. Both manufacturing and business services contributed to this fast growth, growing at 60 per cent and 80 per cent faster than the respective state-sector growth (2002-2023).