Tax benefits meant for savers must not become subsidies for sellers

Traditional life insurance policies are largely moderate-risk investment products. Around 60–65 per cent is invested in government securities (G-Secs), with the balance in equity and other investments. Gross returns are moderate, but commissions and other costs absorb much of them. Consider a policy with an annual premium of ₹5 lakh for 15 years. At a 9 per cent gross return, it could grow to about ₹160 lakh. After costs, the investor may receive only about ₹118 lakh — barely 5.5 per cent. A comparable mutual fund, even after all costs and capital gains tax, could leave around ₹127 lakh. The investor is better off paying tax and investing through a mutual fund than buying the tax-free insurance product. In effect, the tax concession meant for the saver is captured by the insurer and distribution chain, not the investor.