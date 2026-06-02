Tax rebates: FY26 provisional expenditure, revenue show need for a rethink

Interestingly, revenue expenditure growth witnessed a reverse trend. After the Covid-period increases, revenue expenditure was reined in with the annual growth hovering at 1.2 per cent in 2023-24 and 3.12 per cent in 2024-25. But that changed in 2025-26, when revenue expenditure was allowed to rise by 6.4 per cent, even though as a percentage of GDP, it remained around 11 per cent — a sharp reduction from about 18 per cent recorded in the Covid year of 2020-21.

What happened on the revenue front is even more interesting. The Union government has made little headway in improving its non-tax receipts. Non-tax revenue has hovered between 1 per cent and 1.9 per cent of GDP in the last seven years. Nor has any progress been seen in diversifying the sources of the government’s non-tax revenue. It continues to be heavily reliant on the surplus that the Reserve Bank of India transfers to the Union government. In the last three years, the share of RBI surplus in the government’s non-tax revenue has stayed between 42 and 52 per cent. This dependence has many other implications, and the only way forward for the government is to explore newer areas for mobilising non-tax revenue.