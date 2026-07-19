Teak is out of the woods as farmers embrace it as a wealth-generating crop

Teak trees, which typically grow in the wilds, are now getting into mainstream agro-forestry as one of the long-lasting wealth-generating options for farmers. This is thanks largely to the huge and rapidly growing demand, and high prices, of teakwood, the premier tropical hardwood. Hailed as the “King of Woods”, teak (sagwan in Hindi) is the strongest and most durable, and also waterproof timber, resistant to most pests, including termites. These qualities make it ideally suitable for making boats and ships, luxury furniture, decorative flooring, door frames, wooden sculptures, carved artefacts, and musical instruments. The leaves of the teak plant are believed to have therapeutic traits and are used in traditional medical systems as anti-inflammatory and antiseptic agents, especially in treating wounds. Given the massive, and ever widening, gap in the demand and supply of teakwood, which guarantees a sustained uptrend in its prices, this precious tree is viewed as a virtual “biological fixed deposit” for the growers.