The case for keeping UPI free outweighs the costs of its infrastructure

First, the real cost of UPI is not the money spent in maintaining the infrastructure, but the opportunity cost of not having it. What would we be spending as a country if UPI were not there? What if we had to use cash, notes and coins to conduct those same transactions? Not only would cash demand spike, but the costs to enable those transactions would also rise. Currently, ₹10 and ₹20 notes cost around 95 paise to print, but higher value notes cost more, as they need more security features to prevent counterfeiting. The proposal to print currency notes on polymer will cost even more, though these notes could last longer. Coins of ₹5 and ₹10 cost even more to mint — at an estimated ₹3.6 and ₹5.5 per coin, respectively. If the central bank and government pay for all the printing and minting of these currencies, why should UPI be any different, when it actually reduces costs on printing and coining?