The changing grammar of storytelling in an age of restless viewers

Now add gluttony. We skip from cat and dog videos to web series to a friend’s wedding dance video to one on cooking udon noodles to a full-length feature film with equal ease. This constant flitting across genres, languages, countries and cultures, on demand, has meant a neurological rewiring that researchers across the world are studying. One study finds that heavy screen users have an attention span of 8 seconds, less than that of a goldfish’s 9 seconds.

If the stories are food for the mind then our digestive system has changed. If they are a piece of art, our gaze has altered. This calls for a change not in stories, but in the grammar of storytelling so that it can cut through the deluge and gluttony and force people to savour, appreciate and re-visit it. That is what the creators of Taskaree or Dhurandhar, among many others, are trying. The economics of the business depends on their ability to do that.