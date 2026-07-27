The cultural meaning of Neet: Saving faith in India's exam system

While the plural of anecdotes is not data, getting closer to the stories of real people helps to get a perspective on the symbolism of government-run competitive exams — why they are such a big deal for so many people, carry so much explosive emotional weight and have such vote-determining power.
A popular agency providing care workers for the elderly in big cities in South India, recruits young women in their early 20s, from semi-urban / rural areas in Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh — based on the sample we have interacted with. They are bright and curious, and leave their families for the first time to travel far to strangers’ homes, alien languages, and unfamiliar food. Their goal is to earn enough to pay for college for a BSc nursing degree. A high Neet score gets an affordable government college seat, otherwise the option is a private college with fees five to ten times higher, which may not be doable. Uttar Pradesh government offers ₹20,000 a year scholarship for a BSc nursing student in a private college, where the fee is around ₹1 lakh a year. Re-tests after leaked papers also come at a cost. You may lose your job if you need leave again to go home to appear for the exam; the trips cost money, and you have to choose between your aspiration and a job.