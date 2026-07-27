The cultural meaning of Neet: Saving faith in India's exam system

There are nursing diplomas that do not require Neet, but the career and income prospects are poor compared to the BSc degree, and the discourse in the country has moved from “settle for what is your aukaat [status]” to stretch for the maximum you can hope for. Take the case of another young woman in a village near Lucknow whose father irons clothes as gig worker in Mumbai. She managed to get a BEd degree, then spent two years preparing for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test and SuperTET exams to qualify for a government teachers job, the government job being the holy grail, as we know, for youngsters from lower socioeconomic backgrounds because it offers predictable income, job security and coveted middle-class respectability. Her brother trained for two years for “bharti” to join the army, which did not come recruiting, then passed the physical and written exams for a border police force; the written paper got cancelled by the court due to a leak, and he now irons clothes alongside his dad.