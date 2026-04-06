The economics of global disorder: Resilience to trump efficiency, growth

But India’s economic policies are not only about choosing winners and losers, they are also about having very specific requirements for specific technologies, products and activities. Whether it is goods and services tax rates, tariffs, trade barriers, direct taxes, rules governing labour, or those covering permanent establishments, all are highly specific to the task, product, owner, or technology. Firms cannot be flexible if the rules governing one activity, product, or technology are different from their alternatives.

Finally, we were caught by surprise because India had not invested in information. Whether the government wants to pick winners and losers, or wants to create alternative options, we will need to have the information on how that impact spreads across supply chains. Had we known how dependent some of these chains are on gas, the government could have taken prior steps to secure it. That information actually rests in the government’s computers, but whether it’s bureaucratic inertia or flawed arguments around data confidentiality, India refuses to play to its strengths. My advice? Use the GST data, decipher the supply chains, identify the vulnerabilities, do it in real-time, and share it with both firms and state governments.