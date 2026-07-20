The fine balance of good governance: How boards safeguard value, integrity

This is also related to the board’s single most consequential responsibility: Appointing the right leadership team. Once leaders have been chosen, and the broad strategy has been agreed upon, the board should trust management to operate freely within those guardrails.
A few other practical reflections
High-quality governance, alongside the maturity to let management do its job, requires significant expertise and judgement. It requires directors to maintain an understanding of the company’s context beyond what is presented in board papers.
In my view, therefore, good independent directors deserve higher, not lower, compensation. That remuneration, however, should be structured so that directors are, and are seen to be, long-term stewards of the institution rather than participants focused on its short-term financial performance. There are ways to achieve this. Equally, their association with the company should remain limited so that directors are not perceived to compromise their independence to secure reappointments.