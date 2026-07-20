The fine balance of good governance: How boards safeguard value, integrity

More generally, Sebi’s enforcement process reinforces this discipline. Sebi’s speaking orders set out the evidence, record the submissions of those facing enforcement action, and explain the reasoning behind the conclusions. The availability of review before the Securities Appellate Tribunal provides an additional safeguard and further encourages the application of mind at Sebi. While there is always room for improvement, these steps help ensure that final accountability is based on evidence rather than hindsight.

One practical lesson follows. Directors sometimes claim that they had privately raised concerns with other stakeholders, even though those concerns found no reflection in the board’s deliberations or minutes. Usually, this is to avoid uncomfortable discussions or to “protect the company”. That is a mistake. Governance must happen in the boardroom. As former Sebi chairman M Damodaran once observed, directors must learn to disagree without being disagreeable. Recording concerns politely but firmly ultimately serves the interests of both the director and the company. Years later, memories may fade, but the minutes will endure.