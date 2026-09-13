The gambling problem hidden within F&O: The risks of chasing trading losses

Calling the problem “Futures and Options (F&O) losses” is too broad. Futures traders, option sellers and option buyers do not face the same risks. If most individual losses come from repeatedly buying options, measures aimed at F&O as a whole may miss the real problem.

Option buying attracts people like Kiran for a simple reason: You know the most you can lose upfront. “I paid X. X is all I can lose. Now I just wait to see if I win.” That feels safe and makes it easier to try again after a loss. It works exactly like a lottery: People know the odds are against them but still chase the chance of a big win. The difference is that option buying looks smarter. Trading apps make it quick and exciting, while terms like theta, time decay and option chains make it sound sophisticated. Even Sebi’s warning that 90 per cent lose money can become aspirational: “I will be among the 10 per cent who make money.”