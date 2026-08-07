The great Indian waiting game: When anticipation was part of the pleasure

We didn’t search for music. It came looking for us. Even buying music required commitment. A new cassette was not an impulse purchase. You saved money, visited the record store, and carried your chosen treasure home. Then came the VCP era. A new movie did not appear the moment you wanted it. You waited for the neighbourhood video parlour to get a copy. After finally watching it, the best action scene was often ruined because someone had fast-forwarded and rewound the cassette so many times that the hero looked like he was fighting through Delhi smog.