The great Indian waiting game: When anticipation was part of the pleasure

Before the universe unfolded came the engineering exercise. Someone adjusted the antenna, someone thumped the television, someone held the wire at an angle known only to Indian physics. “Don’t move. The picture is clear.”
A human being became part of the broadcasting equipment. Then came Young Tarang on Sundays, when pimply preteens discovered Nazia Hassan, neon colours and the possibility that pop stars could survive on hairspray alone. Chitrahaar was the midweek pilgrimage. A few film songs on Doordarshan could empty streets faster than the opening titles of Mahabharat. For those hungry for the outside world, rare English music videos and imported programmes felt like contraband. Hot Tracks and heavily edited British comedies arrived in tiny doses, with jokes occasionally disappearing somewhere between London and Doordarshan, presumably after failing the national morality test.