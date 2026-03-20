The Gulf war is now a global crisis: Russia, China emerge as winners

It has used its deep relationship with the United States (US) to emerge as the strongest and most advanced military power in the West Asia/Gulf region. Over the years, it has leveraged its deep connections with the tech and corporate giants of the US, several of which are headed by Jews, to advance to the cutting edge of the technological frontier, developing capabilities that are admired and sought after even by its more powerful patron. Among these capabilities is a formidable intelligence-gathering network with tentacles not only within the region but also among its allies and partners. But what it lacks are the two key components of major power status — spatial depth and demographic mass.