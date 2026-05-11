The legal price of State failure: Accountability must bind all authorities

In practice, this produces an imbalance. Contraventions are assessed not by their nature or impact, but by the identity of the actor. MIIs and Sebi both perform delegated regulatory functions that are often indistinguishable in substance, yet their accountability is fundamentally asymmetrical. When a private entity, such as an MII, defaults, consequences are structured and predictable. When a regulator or public authority falters in a similar role, consequences, if any, tend to arise through indirect and discretionary channels, such as judicial intervention or audit findings. Courts have, on occasion, imposed costs or directed compensation against State agencies, but such outcomes are case-specific rather than anchored in a statutory framework, and are often diluted or set aside on appeal.