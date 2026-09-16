The Modi way is to build coalitions in a fractured world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has developed a distinctive style of diplomacy: It is personal, energetic, pragmatic and remarkably comfortable with contradictions. He can embrace Putin, engage Xi, do business with Washington, court Europe, deepen relationships in the Gulf and still position himself as a strong voice of the Global South. He believes in relationships between countries, but equally in relationships between leaders. He remembers names, invests in gestures, uses symbolism effectively and understands that a conversation over a cup of tea achieves what a carefully drafted diplomatic note cannot. The recent Brics Summit in New Delhi brought many of these qualities together. Its members have different political systems, strategic interests and world views, with tensions ranging from West Asia to China and Russia. Yet every member signed the New Delhi Declaration. Modi held 15 bilateral meetings in three days, moving from one leader to another, while keeping India’s interests firmly at the centre. Every brickbat thrown at him seemed to become another Bric in his diplomatic wall.