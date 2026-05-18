The power of prices in times of crisis: Don't suppress market signals

India itself has undergone this learning process gradually over the past few decades. There was a time when people expected the state to determine the prices of petrol, steel, airline tickets, and more. Today, most accept that these prices move with market conditions. Yet large shocks such as wars still trigger demands for intervention. Policymakers increasingly need to recognise that markets are better at determining prices than the state. Where prices remain controlled, such as petrol and diesel, a more effective approach may be to announce future price increases in advance, giving households and firms time to adjust.