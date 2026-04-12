The question of energy in times of West Asia war and global disruption

What is interesting is that this energy transition was not only happening where one might expect, like China or Europe, but also in developing and emerging economies. A recent report by think tank Ember, in partnership with a coalition of 74 of the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries, found that they were fast-tracking electrotechnology (electrotech) — not due to climate change but because it was faster, cheaper, and more reliable. These low- and middle-income economies are fuel importers, and for them, the energy crisis is real: Over 700 million still lack reliable energy for basic needs. This also means they are not yet connected to the grid and so can adopt an alternative energy system at speed and scale. The costs of solar panels and batteries and electric vehicles (EVs) have become affordable, and importing from China is feasible for them. These countries can bypass fossil fuel and fast-track renewables. The report says: “Namibia and Togo lead in solar generation, Jordan and Kyrgyzstan in battery sales, and Nepal and Sri Lanka in EV uptake.” In the latter two countries, close to 70 per cent of new vehicles were electric.