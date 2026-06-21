The retirement risk most plans miss: Losing the ability to enjoy your money

A few of us from college went to meet our batchmate Ashok, who had been through a serious illness. We gathered around his bed and, as old friends do, spoke of hostel canteens, professors and ridiculous nicknames until the illness briefly disappeared from the room. Then someone remembered a story from Ashok’s younger days. ‘Arre, what happened to that bottle of wine you bought on your first trip to France?’ Ashok had brought back an expensive bottle from France in the 1980s and said he would open it only on a truly special occasion. He smiled wryly: he still had it. There was silence. Since that trip, Ashok had married, built a career, bought a home, raised two children, watched them marry, and become a grandfather. Yet somehow, none of those occasions had seemed special enough.