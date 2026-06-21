Home / Opinion / Columns / The retirement risk most plans miss: Losing the ability to enjoy your money

The retirement risk most plans miss: Losing the ability to enjoy your money

A retirement plan should do more than preserve wealth-it should give retirees permission to spend meaningfully while health, mobility and opportunity remain

retirement homes, senior citizens
premium
Representative Picture
Harsh Roongta
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2026 | 10:48 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
A few of us from college went to meet our batchmate Ashok, who had been through a serious illness. We gathered around his bed and, as old friends do, spoke of hostel canteens, professors and ridiculous nicknames until the illness briefly disappeared from the room. Then someone remembered a story from Ashok’s younger days. ‘Arre, what happened to that bottle of wine you bought on your first trip to France?’ Ashok had brought back an expensive bottle from France in the 1980s and said he would open it only on a truly special occasion. He smiled wryly: he still had it. There was silence. Since that trip, Ashok had married, built a career, bought a home, raised two children, watched them marry, and become a grandfather. Yet somehow, none of those occasions had seemed special enough. 
The wine had not gone bad. The occasion had.
 
The tragedy was that the bottle was saved for a ‘special’ occasion that never arrived. Money often suffers the same fate. If the future occasion for using it is not defined in advance, every present occasion looks slightly premature. 
This is not an argument against saving, investing or delaying gratification. Without deferred gratification, most financial plans would collapse. The problem begins when a habit that was useful during the earning years becomes an unquestioned reflex in retirement — and the financial plan never asks whether that reflex still serves the person. 
Retirement planning usually handles financial uncertainty reasonably well. A good plan allows for uneven returns, inflation, unexpected expenses, longevity and rising medical costs. But money is only one side of retirement. The other side is the retiree’s ability to use and enjoy that money — and that ability does not remain constant. Health, mobility, appetite, companionship and enthusiasm may not be available in the same measure. This is enjoyment risk. That is why treating retirement as one long, uniform inflation-adjusted period can be misleading. 
The money required at 63 is not the same as the money required at 83. At 63, money can buy experiences. At 83, it may mostly buy convenience, care and protection. Both are important, but not interchangeable. A rupee that could have paid for a family holiday or a long-postponed cruise may no longer serve the same purpose ten or fifteen years later. 
This is why a retirement plan should not have only survival goals. It should also have an explicit ‘Enjoy Life Goal’. Not a vague line called ‘travel’ or ‘lifestyle’, but a named, costed, time-bound goal: an annual family holiday, help at home, or a cruise while both spouses can still walk comfortably. 
Many retirees do not underspend because they lack money. They underspend because every withdrawal feels like damage to the corpus. Leaving wealth behind for children is valid if it is conscious. But it should not happen merely because the person who built the corpus never gave himself permission to use it. During working life, not touching the corpus was a virtue. In retirement, never touching it can be a design failure. 
That design failure has a human cost. When we are young, life seems to be passing us by. We run to keep up — with studies, careers, EMIs, children’s education, retirement targets and rising costs. Retirement is supposed to be when that race finally eases. For many, it never does. The problem is no longer lack of money. It is lack of permission. 
Truth be told, that is not financial prudence. It is delayed gratification outliving its purpose. Ashok finally opened the bottle that day to celebrate forty years of our friendship. Perhaps that is the real lesson. A good retirement plan should not only protect your future; it should also give you permission to enjoy the moments that are already here. The question is whether you will allow yourself to open the bottle of wine for the special occasions in your own life — before those occasions pass you by.  The writer heads Fee-Only Investment Advisors LLP, a Sebi-registered investment advisor; X (formerly Twitter): @harshroongta
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

A quiet exodus: Why young bankers are walking out of public sector banks

Premium

Ideology, not power: The glue that keeps political parties from splintering

Premium

FMCG firms recalibrate approach as consumer market rewards speed over scale

Premium

Brahmin unease could reshape Uttar Pradesh's political landscape

Premium

Capital gains don't deserve a special tax privilege if labour doesn't

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics :Retirement planWealth ManagementRetirement savingsPersonal Finance BS Opinion

First Published: Jun 21 2026 | 10:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story