The sound of (AI) music: Innovation or a path to artist poverty?

Sounds alarming? With the most successful contemporary productions often using both AI and real singers in a strategic manner, the debate isn’t so simple. The origin of the voice matters little if it moves you. Thus, would it not be enough to perfect the algorithm to determine the sound of loneliness, nostalgia, or conquering adversity? After all, it’s all based on a statistical analysis of the most effective emotional framework.

One may use AI to create new music inspired by the work of famous artists with companies like Udio, Suno, and Klay. Many people are concerned, although this may lead to better royalties. Famous artists have spoken out against AI models being trained on their work. In an open letter in 2024, 200 artists, including Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, and the estate of Frank Sinatra, called for the “predatory” use of AI in the music industry to be stopped. They warned that AI “will set in motion a race to the bottom” if left unchecked. The issue has also been raised by some US lawmakers.