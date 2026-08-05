The story now is not 'lower for longer', but the calm before higher rates

The case for patience, on its own terms. The RBI’s assessment is not unreasonable. The pass-through of higher energy costs to retail inflation has stayed limited, and core inflation — a measure of demand side pressures in the economy — continues to run below 4 per cent. The central bank expects headline inflation to peak next quarter before easing and pointed out that the recent rise partly must be seen as a normalisation trend given a low base from last year. On the numbers in front of it today, there is no broad-based price problem.
But the RBI’s own projections undercut the comfort it is taking from them. By its estimate, inflation is expected to average above 5 per cent over the next three quarters — not a one-off spike, but a sustained run above its median target. Treating that as a supply shock to be looked through, rather than a trajectory to be leaned against, is where the policy debate should be focused.