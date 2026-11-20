Each carries the same Golden Record, a 12-inch gold-plated copper disc meant for whatever intelligence might one day find it. It is Earth in a time capsule: 115 images, greetings in 55 languages (several of them Indian), and some 90 minutes of music. There are birds calling, surf breaking, thunder, a heartbeat, a baby crying, a kiss, and even the recorded brain waves of Ann Druyan, who co-wrote the 1980 PBS documentary series Cosmos hosted by Carl Sagan, the legendary American astronomer who led the team that put the record together and whom she later married. Her brain waves were captured while she meditated on love and Earth. Alongside Bach, Beethoven and folk music from different parts of the world sits Kerkar’s voice from India.