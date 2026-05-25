Time to stop slipping on oil: Renewable energy can shield India from shocks

The whole world, India included, will have breathed easier following the announcement that the United States and Iran have come close to an initial agreement. Hopefully, that should extend the ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz for shipping. No details are available at the time of writing, and one cannot be certain that there won’t be more blips on the way to a deal — or deals, since a preliminary one is likely to need follow-up agreements with difficult details. So the release of tension is probably accompanied by people also holding their breath!