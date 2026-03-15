Trade and govt respond to Gulf war disruptions in shipping, energy

To protect exporters from compliance defaults arising from circumstances beyond their control, the government has extended the export obligation period up to August 31, 2026 where the obligation period expires between March 1 and May 31 this year. The authorities have also liberalised certain procedural norms, waived some fees and issued detailed instructions on dealing with cargo and vessels forced to return to the port of shipment because of the conflict. Some ports have waived their charges for such cases, while certain banks have started providing additional liquidity to exporters facing delays and higher logistics costs. The government has also prioritised the distribution of liquefied petroleum gas and liquefied natural gas to manage domestic energy needs. The existing schemes of institutions that provide insurance cover against commercial and political risks, such as the ECGC Ltd., already cover such contingencies.