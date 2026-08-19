Trade policy review at WTO: World takes note of India's progress

Transparency is an institutional function of the World Trade Organization (WTO) with Trade Policy Review (TPR) as one of its mechanisms. It is a periodic peer review mechanism par excellence where the Secretariat undertakes a meticulous review of a member’s trade policies and practices including macroeconomic conditions, and the members raise thoughtful, pointed and often critical questions throughout the process. In late July 2026, India concluded its eighth TPR at the WTO, a process that entailed several months of preparation, including a physical visit of the Secretariat staff, delegations asking over 1,100 questions and exchanging views, and, India in turn addressing these questions and clarifications through an extensive inter-departmental and multi-stakeholder engagement. It was an opportunity for India to explain, in the full glare of the membership, its economic and development vision and how it can contribute to greater global wealth and prosperity.