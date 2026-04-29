Trade priorities: Govt must help exporters maximise gains from UK, EU FTAs

The UK will implement the CBAM from January 1, 2027, on six commodities: Aluminium, cement, fertiliser, hydrogen, and iron and steel. While the text of the India-UK FTA, to be implemented next month, does not include any provision on the CBAM, a “rebalancing mechanism” is reported to have been negotiated by India, details of which are not known. However, as UK importers will have the choice to use actual verified data or government default values for carbon emissions, the government needs to help increase the number of internationally accredited verifiers to ease and enhance India’s exports. This is particularly relevant for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which, unlike large producers, may not be able to afford global verifiers. This is also important from the perspective of the EU’s CBAM, which is already effective. In fact, India has not been granted any exemptions or concessions from the CBAM in its FTA with the EU.