Trump's Beijing trip shows his bid to corner China has hit a stalemate

This is probably not what Mr Trump would have expected when he took office just over a year ago. But one of the most obvious lessons of his attempt to levy tariffs on the entire world was that countries like Cambodia or Vietnam might have no way of fighting back, those like the European Union might be unwilling to do so — but China was both capable of economically harming the US and was perfectly willing to try. And thus we wound up with the paradoxical situation that a trade policy that had originally been devised and justified in response to Chinese control of supply chains and manufacturing overcapacity was deployed against everyone else but barely against China itself. Mr Trump is not famed for his sagacity, but he was able to infer fairly soon that tariffs did not have the power to force Beijing into making concessions to him, and that its control over critical minerals and vital products built from them — such as magnets — consisted of a sufficient deterrence. A stalemate emerged quite soon, one that Mr Trump has no idea how to break.