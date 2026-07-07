VB-G RAM-G weakens rural employment guarantees, shifts power to Centre

After a contentious change in nomenclature last year came a more consequential transformation in the policy architecture of India’s largest rural employment intervention. The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (Mgnrega) — now renamed the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) or VB-G RAM G — was a rights-based, demand-driven scheme that gave households a legal entitlement to 100 days of unskilled work. It has now been converted into a formula-driven, centrally determined transfer.

Its core operating principle that employment should respond to need has been replaced by predetermined shares based on the devolution criteria of the 16th Finance Commission. A flexible rural safety net has been recast as a conventional centrally sponsored scheme with fixed state-wise entitlements, cost-sharing ratios, and hard ceilings.

Under the new normative allocation model, this counter-cyclical responsiveness has been curtailed. Central funds are now determined by a static formula that creates predetermined state-wise caps. During a future drought, pandemic or agricultural shock, states cannot automatically access higher central resources beyond their normative share. This weakens the scheme’s ability to act as a macroeconomic buffer and risks amplifying the depth and duration of rural downturns.

Mgnrega was designed as an inherently counter-cyclical intervention. Spending automatically rose during periods of rural distress — droughts, crop failures, migration surges or economy-wide shocks. It functioned as one of India’s most effective automatic fiscal stabilisers. During the Covid-19 crisis, expenditure surged from the normal range of ₹60,000-73,000 crore to over ₹1.11 trillion in 2020-21, providing immediate income support to rural households when urban and formal sectors collapsed.

A less responsive rural employment guarantee also weakens the safety net. Fewer guaranteed workdays during distress could accelerate migration to urban areas, increasing pressure on city infrastructure and informal labour markets. Over time, reduced programme elasticity may contribute to greater labour market dualism, with a larger pool of underemployed rural workers and heightened vulnerability to seasonal or shock-induced unemployment. The scheme’s traditional role in building rural assets and human capital is also likely to weaken if overall spending becomes less responsive to need.

By capping central liability and requiring states to fully fund any expenditure beyond their allocation, the new design risks compressing total programme spending during distress periods. If states are unwilling or unable to top up their allocations, aggregate rural expenditure will fall below previous levels. This could dampen rural consumption, weaken demand for local agricultural and non-farm goods, and exert downward pressure on rural wages.

The 17.5 per cent population weighting inherently advantages the largest states. When combined with the income distance criterion, it privileges states that are both big and poor. The new 10 per cent weighting on contribution to gross domestic product further tilts the balance towards states with larger economic footprints. The consequences are visible in the dramatic reordering of inter-state shares.

At first glance, the formula appears progressive. The 42.5 per cent weighting on income distance is intended to direct more resources towards poorer states. Combined with population and area weightings, it channels funds towards regions with greater structural need. However, a closer look reveals a clear bias towards size.

Uttar Pradesh will nearly double its share, while Madhya Pradesh will record a sharp increase. Bihar will also gain. At the other end, Tamil Nadu will see its share almost halved. Andhra Pradesh and Kerala will also suffer significant relative declines.

States with strong implementation records and responsive local governance under the old system will now be penalised by a formula that places little value on past performance. The result is not a clean redistribution from rich to poor, but a shift from smaller and mid-sized states — some facing intense localised distress — to the largest demographic blocs.