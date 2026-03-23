War, emerging geopolitical faultlines: West Asia war jolts global economy

The unfolding United States-Iran (US-Iran) war has underscored a familiar but often underappreciated truth in international politics: When military objectives collide with structural economic dependencies, conflicts rarely remain confined to their original intent. What began on February 28 as a calibrated US-Israeli effort at regime decapitation and counter-proliferation has, within weeks, morphed into a far more consequential struggle over the sinews of the global energy order.

This transformation is neither accidental nor surprising. In a region where hydrocarbons are both the foundation of state power and the currency of global interdependence, the targeting of energy infrastructure represents a logical, if deeply destabilising, extension of strategic competition. By mid-March, the Persian Gulf’s networks of oil and gas had effectively become the central theatre of conflict, with both sides signalling that economic coercion is now as vital as military dominance. Though US President Donald Trump has decided to “postpone any and all strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure” for five days, citing “productive conversations” about “a complete and total resolution to the conflict”, there is still no certainty about the course of this conflict, especially as Iran is interpreting it as a vindication of its strategy of effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz, thereby throwing the global economy in turmoil.