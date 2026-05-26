Wealth erosion likely as India's consumer economy heads into perfect storm

Surprisingly, the commentary on demand for 2026-27 from auto firms seems to be sanguine, primarily based on pending orders and sales trend till April. Discounting the impact of a sizeable ₹8-9 trillion financial asset loss, primarily of the well-off consumer, on sales of goods like mid-to-high-priced cars, bikes, housing, and even services like expensive domestic and foreign holidays, will be at a marketer’s own peril. With forecasts of a weak monsoon, and its concomitant adverse impact on rural sentiment/income and rising food prices for all, a perfect storm may be descending on the country’s consumer markets.