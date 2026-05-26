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Wealth erosion likely as India's consumer economy heads into perfect storm

With household budgets under strain from rising prices, coupled with slow income growth due to a decelerating economy, the consumer goods sector is bracing for a demand slowdown

Retail inflation
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Wealth erosion clouds India’s consumer economy (Representative image from file)
Shailesh Dobhal
4 min read Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 11:16 PM IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent call to citizens to economise on fuel, cooking oil and foreign travel has set off a debate on the impact of the West Asia crisis on the Indian economy. With government-owned oil firms finally biting the bullet and increasing petrol and diesel prices in the last fortnight, after four years of holding retail prices steady, inflation is expected to inch up sharply from a benign under four per cent for many months.
 
With household budgets under strain from rising prices, coupled with slow income growth due to a decelerating economy, the consumer goods sector is bracing for a demand slowdown, even demand destruction in some categories. Businesses are going back to spreadsheets, revisiting their costs, supply chains, sales and demand forecasts and some reworked strategies are already visible in the market — from price increases, product and packaging tweaks to delayed deliveries and launches. 
 
Prices of essentials are already up anywhere from 2 per cent to 7 per cent, and this when only a third of the losses incurred by oil firms in selling petrol, diesel and cooking gas at below-market prices is passed on in terms of higher pump prices. Even if just half of the ₹30,000 crore per month underrecovery of oil marketing firms is passed on to consumers, the direct hit to households’ budgets will be over ₹1.75 trillion on an annualised basis. In the United States, where pump prices reflect rising crude prices, consumers have already spent an additional $45 billion (about ₹4.25 trillion) on petrol and diesel since February 28 this year, compared to last year, due to the US-Iran war. And we have not even started counting the second- and third-order impact of rising fuel costs that can quickly result in a generalised price rise.
  Though opinion is divided on how serious the West Asia crisis-led demand slowdown can be, one often overlooked factor this time around is the stock-market wealth effect. There are over 240 million demat/trading accounts in the country, with a run-rate of 3 million additions every month, though many individuals hold multiple accounts across online/physical brokers. Take any statistics, whether the government’s or a private research firm’s, and the number of unique registered investors in the Indian stock market will work out to the 127-130 million mark, including around 60 million in mutual funds alone. This is not a small number. It works out to almost 10 per cent of the Indian population! Even the cohort of currently active unique investors, around 45 million, is sizeable, given that they constitute the country’s top income and consumption layer.
 
 Now, over ₹40 trillion in stock market wealth has eroded since the beginning of the year. That’s almost a tenth of the stock market capitalisation. And almost half of all assets under management with mutual funds in the country. Of course, not all of this ₹40 trillion is the retail investors’ loss. But with domestic institutional investors’ share of market capitalisation at a high of around 25 per cent, a sizeable portion here, over a third, is accounted for by investments by retail investors indirectly in mutual funds. Add retail investors’ around 10 per cent direct equity holding in the market, and what you get is Indian households sitting on  ₹8-9 trillion of stock market wealth erosion.
 
 To put that number in perspective, look at the size of key consumer sectors in the country. The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector that constitutes daily essentials like soap, toothpaste, shampoo, house cleaners and packaged food is at ₹20-25 trillion. The entire auto market in the country is around ₹22 trillion. Organised retail is at ₹30-33 trillion and consumer durables & electronics market is ₹5-6 trillion.
 
 Key marketers in the FMCG sector have already pared their volume growth forecast for this calendar year, down almost two percentage points from 5 per cent to 3 per cent. Consumer durables makers are also bracing for a tougher demand scenario, even as they are forced to take a series of price hikes due to input and freight costs going up. 
 
Surprisingly, the commentary on demand for 2026-27 from auto firms seems to be sanguine, primarily based on pending orders and sales trend till April. Discounting the impact of a sizeable ₹8-9 trillion financial asset loss, primarily of the well-off consumer, on sales of goods like mid-to-high-priced cars, bikes, housing, and even services like expensive domestic and foreign holidays, will be at a marketer’s own peril. With forecasts of a weak monsoon, and its concomitant adverse impact on rural sentiment/income and rising food prices for all, a perfect storm may be descending on the country’s consumer markets.

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Topics :InflationConsumer demandstock marketsFMCG sector

First Published: May 26 2026 | 11:16 PM IST

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