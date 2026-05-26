Wealth erosion likely as India's consumer economy heads into perfect storm

Prices of essentials are already up anywhere from 2 per cent to 7 per cent, and this when only a third of the losses incurred by oil firms in selling petrol, diesel and cooking gas at below-market prices is passed on in terms of higher pump prices. Even if just half of the ₹30,000 crore per month underrecovery of oil marketing firms is passed on to consumers, the direct hit to households’ budgets will be over ₹1.75 trillion on an annualised basis. In the United States, where pump prices reflect rising crude prices, consumers have already spent an additional $45 billion (about ₹4.25 trillion) on petrol and diesel since February 28 this year, compared to last year, due to the US-Iran war. And we have not even started counting the second- and third-order impact of rising fuel costs that can quickly result in a generalised price rise.