What to prioritise: Debt repayment, insurance, or investing your money?

I was talking to Rohini, who had just got her commercial pilot licence and begun her first job with an airline. She wanted my advice on investing the monthly surplus from her salary. She had an education loan at 8 per cent interest, with eight years to run. Her surplus was what remained after the hefty equated monthly instalment (EMI). I told her there was an order to follow. First, pay the fixed EMI on the loan. Second, buy the right insurance. Third, use the balance to repay the loan faster. Investing comes after that.She was shocked. “I thought an investment adviser would tell me where to invest. Instead, you ask me to buy insurance, though you write against it in your columns. And you want me to repay my loan faster.”
That brought us to step three: repaying the loan faster. Rohini had two fears. The first was liquidity. Investments could be redeemed in an emergency, but could she access money used to prepay the loan? Her lender allowed her to withdraw any amount she had prepaid. She could also build an emergency fund from the surplus before beginning loan prepayment. The fear of missing out (FOMO) came second. Her friends were making returns from all kinds of ideas. She would be stuck with the boring task of repaying a loan.
My response was simple. I asked her if she would borrow at 8 per cent to invest in any idea, however good. She was horrified at the thought. I told her investing her surplus instead of repaying the loan was the same thing. It is borrowing to invest. Repaying the loan early saves her interest at a rate of 8 per cent. Equity could earn more over 8-10 years, but that return is uncertain. Returns can come in bursts after long spells of losses. She may lose patience and quit at the wrong time. A systematic investment plan (SIP) can be stopped. An EMI cannot. In uncertain times, it is best to have as little committed repayment as possible.
Rohini said her father might clear the loan. Where would she then invest her surplus? Her friends were investing in cryptocurrencies, unlisted shares, unregulated start-ups and initial public offerings (IPOs). I told her to avoid such get-rich-quick ideas. She should save 30 per cent of her salary every month. Her living costs and insurance premiums must fit within the rest. She should not wait for the perfect investment. At this stage of her career, the compounding of her savings habit matters more than the compounding of her investments. I suggested a simple passive fund: an index, multi-asset or hybrid fund. If choosing was hard, even a bank recurring deposit would do.