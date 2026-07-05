When timing market hurts more than it helps investors over the long term

Even if an investor could act against those instincts, that would solve only the behavioural problem. The timer must still know which high matters. Since January 2000, the market has reached an all-time high 492 times. Only seven of those highs were followed by a decline of more than 20 per cent. So let us give the timer an absurd advantage: He can identify one of those rare highs, exit exactly there, and buy back after a 20 per cent fall.

Take Covid 2020. An investor would first have had to divine that the January 2020 all-time high was one of those rare highs that would be followed by a major fall. He would then have had to sell at that high and buy back after the market crossed the 20 per cent fall mark on March 12. That was the day trading was halted after the market fell more than 10 per cent at opening. He would also have needed the nerve to sit through Manic Monday on March 23, when the market crashed again and touched its Covid low. After all that, ₹1 lakh would have grown to about ₹2.56 lakh by May 2026. The stay-invested investor would have reached about ₹2.05 lakh. The timer did better, but not transformatively better.