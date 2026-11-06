Why cutting capital gains tax may not bring foreign investment to India

These are good things to do in the short term, but cutting LTCG on equity investments is not just a tactical move. It has long-term implications for both domestic and foreign investor sentiment, not least because we are now changing the rules for arbitrary reasons. In any case, there is no reason to believe that a cut in or the elimination of LTCG tax will actually bring in more dollars, as some foreign investors could well decide that zero LTCG means they can carry their gains out of India for investment in US Treasuries. More so, when they know that this is being done to ease the pressure on the rupee, and could be reversed later. There is no certainty that a tax cut will bring in the dollars rather than prompt investors to take their gains and run.