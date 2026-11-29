In any case, even the actual effect on energy prices has been more muted than it could have been. Three things were responsible. First, the monthly average prices of crude oil peaked at around $120 a barrel, much lower than the $150-200 a barrel range of early forecasts. Second, this was partly because pipelines stepped in to reroute some of the immediate effect away from the strait; Aramco’s East-West Pipeline across the Arabian peninsula, for example, carried seven million barrels a day to the port of Yanbu on the Red Sea. (For comparison, the lost traffic in the strait was between 12 million and 17 million barrels a day most of the time.) Third, governments stepped into the breach by opening up their inventories. We don’t know how much they were sitting on — perhaps 5 billion-10 billion barrels — but the coordinated release of hundreds of millions of barrels from these reserves calmed markets. Finally, China played a major role: It simply bought less oil, 23 per cent less. The Ukraine gas shock was so bad because European economies panic-bought natural gas to replace their Russian dependence, while China in this case has not disrupted oil markets in a similar fashion.