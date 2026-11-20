Wife brand vs Mistress Brand: Can public status outweigh private utility?
Indians buy one brand to impress the world and another to live their lives. Most brands do not understand this
Indians buy one brand to impress the world and another to live their lives. Most brands do not understand this
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
3 Months
₹300/Month
1 Year
₹225/Month
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app
First Published: Nov 20 2026 | 10:57 PM IST