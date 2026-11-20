There are two kinds of brands in our lives. The Wife Brand and The Mistress Brand.

The Wife Brand is the one you marry. You show her off. You introduce her to your parents, to your boss, to society. She has pedigree. She is expensive. She looks good in photos. You bought her after a lot of research and after taking a loan.

The Mistress Brand is the one you actually love spending time with. She is comfortable. She is fun. She doesn’t judge you. She is there for you every day, at home, when no one is watching. You didn’t take out a loan for her. You just picked her up because she made you feel good.

Women do it too. Every woman has a Wife Brand handbag — Louis Vuitton, never out of its dust bag, used only for weddings and kitty outings. And a Mistress Brand handbag — Zara tote, or that big Fabindia jhola that goes everywhere. She loves the jhola. She respects the LV.

The Wife Brand is for the boardroom. The Mistress Brand is for the bedroom.

Ask a man in Gurugram what watch he wears. He will say, “Rolex.” That’s his Wife Brand. Now ask him what watch he wears when he goes for a morning walk. It is a G-Shock. Or an Apple Watch. That is his Mistress Brand.

One is for log kya kahenge (what will people say?). The other is for mujhe kya chahiye (what do I want?).

This is the most powerful, most unspoken truth of Indian consumer behaviour. And most brands never understand it. We are a country of two-brand lives.

We buy an Apple iPhone — that's the Wife. We flaunt it on Instagram. But our second phone, the one with two SIMs and a big battery for the driver and the house help to call, is a OnePlus or a Xiaomi. That’s the Mistress. Nearly 70 per cent of iPhone users in India also own an Android. Apple will never tell you this.