Home / Opinion / Editorial / A growth surprise: Healthy Q4 GDP print lends cushion amid hazy outlook

A growth surprise: Healthy Q4 GDP print lends cushion amid hazy outlook

India's economy grew 7.8% in Q4 FY26, beating forecasts, but risks from the West Asia crisis, higher oil prices and a weak monsoon cloud the outlook

gross domestic product, GDP Growth
premium
Business Standard Editorial Comment
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2026 | 10:45 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The latest figures for growth in gross domestic product (GDP), as released last week by the National Statistics Office (NSO), say that the economy expanded 7.8 per cent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2025-26 (FY26). This rate, which is in the same ballpark as that in the previous quarter, comes as a positive surprise. A Reuters poll of economists had predicted a 7.2 per cent uptick. The provisional estimate for real GDP growth in FY26 thus stands at 7.7 per cent, significantly higher than the 7.1 per cent recorded in the preceding year. An expected slowdown in the second half of the year did not materialise. In part, that might be because of a concurrent rebasing exercise in the national accounts, which moved the base year for constant-price calculations from 2011-12 to 2022-23. This change, alongside some other methodological alterations, had the effect of lowering the level of GDP but also smoothing out and raising the rate of growth. The impact of these changes could well become a subject of debate, as has happened with previous shifts in statistical methodology — especially since nominal GDP growth was only 8.9 per cent, indicating that a smaller-than-expected GDP deflator aided these world-beating numbers. But one must also note that positive demand effects, from the revamped rates of goods and services tax last September, combined with the income-tax relief provided earlier, continued to play out. 
In fact, the sectoral data suggests growth in January-March was relatively broadbased. Services grew at over 9 per cent, and manufacturing at more than 10 per cent. While growth in private consumption, at 7.6 per cent, was down somewhat from the previous quarter, it was nevertheless adequate when combined with gross fixed capital formation growth of 8.2 per cent. These numbers are impressive, especially given that the crisis in the Gulf began at the end of February, meaning that an entire third of the quarter suffered serious global headwinds. The government’s actions to insulate much of the economy from the worst effects of an increase in oil prices may have helped in this regard. Of course, such insulation cannot continue forever, and the Prime Minister has called for some spending restraint to preserve foreign exchange, and signalled that greater austerity moves might lie ahead. It would be foolhardy, therefore, to assume that this quarter, and perhaps even the next one, will see the Indian economy demonstrating the same resilience it did in the fourth quarter of FY26. Hours before the NSO’s growth estimates were unveiled, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it expected the crisis in West Asia to pull growth down to 6.6 per cent over the course of this financial year, down from its earlier estimate of 6.9 per cent. Inflationary risks also exist, particularly with concerns about a notably weaker than normal monsoon. India has always struggled when global fuel prices have been high, and has also faced heat from underperforming monsoons; it will be a particularly pressing problem if both these challenges start impacting the economy simultaneously. The RBI is concerned that higher energy prices and the chokepoints in global supply are already having negative spillover effects on the economy. These will only intensify over the coming months as more of the fuel price shock begins to pass through into the broader economy. 
Amid these headwinds, it is fortunate that India starts the year with a cushion of relatively high growth. While time will tell how firm domestic resilience remains, the government must follow through on its ongoing deliberations to boost growth amid global turmoil — with tangible and persistent reforms — to strengthen India’s economic bulwark.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Beyond credit scores: Next inclusion phase must reach first-time borrowers

Premium

A year of tariffs: Donald Trump's trade policy impoverishes US workers

Premium

Advertising curbs risk weakening broadcasters in a changed market

Premium

New USTR tariff threats deepen trade uncertainty for India and beyond

Premium

Owners' pride: IPL's soaring valuations reflect a thriving business model

Topics :Business Standard Editorial CommentEditorial CommentBS OpinionGDP growthGross domestic producteconomic growthWest AsiaIndian Economy

First Published: Jun 07 2026 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story