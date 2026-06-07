A growth surprise: Healthy Q4 GDP print lends cushion amid hazy outlook

In fact, the sectoral data suggests growth in January-March was relatively broadbased. Services grew at over 9 per cent, and manufacturing at more than 10 per cent. While growth in private consumption, at 7.6 per cent, was down somewhat from the previous quarter, it was nevertheless adequate when combined with gross fixed capital formation growth of 8.2 per cent. These numbers are impressive, especially given that the crisis in the Gulf began at the end of February, meaning that an entire third of the quarter suffered serious global headwinds. The government’s actions to insulate much of the economy from the worst effects of an increase in oil prices may have helped in this regard. Of course, such insulation cannot continue forever, and the Prime Minister has called for some spending restraint to preserve foreign exchange, and signalled that greater austerity moves might lie ahead. It would be foolhardy, therefore, to assume that this quarter, and perhaps even the next one, will see the Indian economy demonstrating the same resilience it did in the fourth quarter of FY26. Hours before the NSO’s growth estimates were unveiled, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it expected the crisis in West Asia to pull growth down to 6.6 per cent over the course of this financial year, down from its earlier estimate of 6.9 per cent. Inflationary risks also exist, particularly with concerns about a notably weaker than normal monsoon. India has always struggled when global fuel prices have been high, and has also faced heat from underperforming monsoons; it will be a particularly pressing problem if both these challenges start impacting the economy simultaneously. The RBI is concerned that higher energy prices and the chokepoints in global supply are already having negative spillover effects on the economy. These will only intensify over the coming months as more of the fuel price shock begins to pass through into the broader economy.