Agile deal-making: New Zealand FTA done, time to consider joining CPTPP

New Zealand is a full member of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, or CPTPP. Of the 12 members of this alliance — Australia, New Zealand, Brunei, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, and the UK — India now has FTAs with eight. Earlier this month, alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s official visit, negotiations with Canada were relaunched. It is important now to reconsider whether it makes sense to officially apply for candidacy to the CPTPP, a gold-standard trade deal that would significantly increase comfort levels for investors and traders. It would also be the appropriate geopolitical and geo-economic response to the current disruption to global governance. India has shown considerable openness in signing FTAs with a range of countries and trading blocs, including the EU, and it is important that this momentum is maintained. It should also consider reducing its average tariffs, which are out of sync with those of other large economies.