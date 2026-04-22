AI can compress drug discovery timelines, unlock real-world health gains

However, translating this potential into systemic gain is far from straightforward. The first challenge is data fragmentation. Health data remains in silos across hospitals, insurers, and geographies, often locked behind incompatible systems. Even large pharmaceutical firms struggle with integration. Without interoperable data infrastructure, AI models risk being trained on incomplete or biased datasets. Second, there is regulatory uncertainty. While regulators such as the United States Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency are open to AI-assisted methods, a lack of alignment complicates regulatory interpretation. Third, algorithmic bias poses a serious risk. If AI models are trained predominantly on specific demographic groups, they may reinforce existing inequities in trial participation, especially for populations in the Global South. Finally, there is the issue of unequal global access. Advanced AI platforms are being developed largely by global technology firms and deployed in well-resourced research ecosystems. Without deliberate policy intervention, low- and middle-income countries, despite bearing a large disease burden, may remain peripheral to the clinical trial landscape.