Bangladesh foreign minister's India visit enables a reset in relations

The BNP leadership, on its part, must work harder to signal that it intends to govern inclusively and will rein in the anti-minority and anti-Indian elements in its political coalition. It must recognise that if it finds it hard to forgive and forget, so too does New Delhi: The party’s last tenure in government has left a long bitter aftertaste in India. But that was decades ago, and much has changed since then. Both countries have grown economically, and face similar challenges on issues such as energy security. There is much that they can do to collaborate. What is most important is for the Indian leadership to impress upon the new Bangladeshi establishment that it does not seek to oust or manipulate it, but rather to find a new form of coexistence and collaboration. Neighbourly relationships cannot be repaired by a single visit, but this will at least be a good beginning. It must be followed up with continuous engagement at various levels of government.