Beyond policy sales: Insurance companies must prioritise customer retention

The Union government recently informed Parliament that premature surrender and withdrawal of life-insurance policies had overtaken maturity payouts, underlining a worrying trend in India’s insurance market. Surrender and withdrawal payouts accounted for 39 per cent of the benefits paid by life insurers in 2025-26, up from 32 per cent in 2021-22, while the share of maturity benefits fell from 48 per cent to 37 per cent over the same period. In absolute terms, surrender payouts rose sharply from ₹1.58 trillion to ₹2.8 trillion in four years, even surpassing maturity payouts. These numbers point to a fundamental weakness in policy persistency, which is a key indicator of whether customers continue paying premiums and retain policies until maturity. The reasons are neither new nor difficult to identify. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has attributed early exits to unsuitable products, unaffordable premiums, mis-selling, poor understanding of insurance products, unrealistic expectations, and changes in policyholders’ financial circumstances. Together, they suggest that the challenge is not merely one of consumer behaviour but also of product design, sales incentives, and financial literacy. Insurance is meant to provide long-term financial protection. A market where an increasing share of customers exits before policies mature raises questions about whether products are meeting consumer needs in the first place.