Birth incentives and bad economics: The flaws in Andhra's demographic plan

For one, it reflects narrow ethnocentricity, which is out of sync with a country as integrated as India. This assumption would make implementing the policy problematic. If “identity” is defined by geographical boundaries, then Andhra Pradesh has significant cohorts of settlers from other parts of India. Would a Punjabi or Bengali domiciled in the state for decades be eligible for the subsidy? Though not explicitly stated, the policy undoubtedly aims to boost the Telugu population. However, large numbers of Telugu people inhabit other states, with Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra being the most prominent. Would the policy address their concerns? The nativist focus of the policy, a grim emulation of practices increasingly followed in the United States and Europe, sets a poor precedent for states with similar TFR records. It overlooks the fact that as part of India, the state can augment talent and skills from anywhere in the country. Migration has been the backbone of economic growth. The country’s most dynamic cities — Kolkata in the past, or Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, or Hyderabad today — are the most cosmopolitan, having been built on the toils of blue- and white-collar migrants.