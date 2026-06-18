Bridges over Evian waters: G7 meet saw more convergence than controversy

On balance, Mr Modi’s four bilaterals at Evian — with leaders of the United States, the United Kingdom (UK), Canada and Ukraine — and outreach with the Chancellor of Germany, and the United Arab Emirates leadership did much to further India’s interests. One achievement was finalising the implementation date (July 15) of the free-trade agreement signed a year ago with the UK, including a critical exemption from import safeguards for 85 per cent of Indian steel exports. Mr Modi’s prominent bilateral with Mr Trump took place against a period of tension owing to the US’s growing closeness to Pakistan, punitive tariffs, long-drawn discussions over a trade deal, and India’s protests over the death of Indian sailors by the US Navy. Given the context, the meeting signalled a thaw that is much-needed for India at a time when the global economy is in turmoil.