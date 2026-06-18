Bridges over Evian waters: G7 meet saw more convergence than controversy

As the leaders of the world’s richest economies gathered at the French spa town of Evian-les-Bains, diplomats heaved a sigh of relief that the three-day event passed off without major controversy and some gains. Unlike the previous meet in Canada, held against the backdrop of United States-led trade war frictions and rifts over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Evian edition saw a remarkable degree of convergence and bonhomie as evident from several hot mic moments. Diplomatic apprehension ahead of the meeting lightened considerably by American President Donald Trump’s announcement of an agreement with Iran days before the Evian gathering — an agreement that would unclog the Strait of Hormuz and bring peace to West Asia. The other big gainer at Evian was Ukraine. Although President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not secure a hoped-for bilateral with Mr Trump, the G7 set aside their differences to get the United States (US) to sign a unified joint statement pledging support for Kyiv in its war against Russia. Given Mr Trump’s past equivocations and outspoken partiality for Russian President Vladimir Putin, this agreement represents a major achievement. Misgivings on this hard-won progress would have arisen towards the end of the meet when Mr Trump spoke of restarting the bombardment of Iran if he was dissatisfied with the peace deal, underlining the basic unpredictability of the occupant of the White House.