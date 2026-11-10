Checks and balances: India should prepare for AI-led investment volatility

Although other factors such as the Iran war, which pushed up fuel prices considerably, contributed to the election outcome, there seems to be a genuine concern over AI and data centres among Americans. This could have various implications for the sector, and the impact of a possible policy shift will not remain limited to the US. One view is that greater scrutiny and opposition to data centres will drive investment away from the US and towards other countries, such as India, which should be prepared to attract such investment. It is possible that some of the investment may indeed come to India. However, it is worth debating whether India is in a position to absorb such water- and power-guzzling investment. Given that India is still in the early stages of building its own data-centre capacity, it would be prudent to have a clear water- and power-usage policy for such projects.