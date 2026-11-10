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Checks and balances: India should prepare for AI-led investment volatility

A significant increase in risk aversion or an unwinding of AI trades could lead to substantial volatility in global financial markets, if not a full-blown crisis

AI, Artificial Intelligence
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Business Standard Editorial Comment
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2026 | 10:09 PM IST
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The Democratic Party’s resounding victory in last week’s midterm elections in the United States (US) could have significant implications for the pace of development in artificial intelligence (AI). This was also reflected in the sharp correction in stock prices of AI-related companies. Although stocks have partially recovered, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index is still down over 7 per cent, compared to the level a month ago. Several of the elected Democrats, both in Congress and in gubernatorial offices, have spoken against the pace of AI development. One of the concerns is the ongoing investment in data centres, which put pressure on local resources like water and power. According to one of the poll findings, over 50 per cent of the American voters said that data centres were a crucial or major factor determining their congressional vote. Several local governments have reined in the construction of data centres, and such measures are likely to be adopted more widely in the US. There could also be closer scrutiny of AI development in general at the Capitol.
 
Although other factors such as the Iran war, which pushed up fuel prices considerably, contributed to the election outcome, there seems to be a genuine concern over AI and data centres among Americans. This could have various implications for the sector, and the impact of a possible policy shift will not remain limited to the US. One view is that greater scrutiny and opposition to data centres will drive investment away from the US and towards other countries, such as India, which should be prepared to attract such investment. It is possible that some of the investment may indeed come to India. However, it is worth debating whether India is in a position to absorb such water- and power-guzzling investment. Given that India is still in the early stages of building its own data-centre capacity, it would be prudent to have a clear water- and power-usage policy for such projects.
 
Besides, from India’s point of view, the AI story is not limited to data centres. One of the stated reasons for capital outflows from India in recent periods was increasing investment all over the world in AI and related areas. Since India is not a major player in AI, it faced difficulties in attracting capital. It was also argued that once investment in AI peaked or slowed, foreign capital would again start coming back to India. Indeed, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have made significant investment in India over the past few days. In November, they bought stocks worth over ₹53,000 crore net, though part of this purchase could also be explained by a correction in oil prices. How long this trend sustains needs to be monitored by both market participants and policymakers.
 
It is likely that AI investment in the US may not stop, but could slow. It is worth remembering that trillions of dollars have been invested in this area, and, of late, a large part of it has been financed by debt and other complex instruments that are not easy for the markets to follow. If investor expectations begin to shift significantly, it could lead to a substantial decline in valuation with wider implications for all kinds of financing instruments. Investors are buying credit-default swaps to protect their investment in large tech companies. A significant increase in risk aversion or an unwinding of AI trades could lead to substantial volatility in global financial markets, if not a full-blown crisis. In such situations, capital tends to flow out of emerging markets. Given that India needs foreign investment to finance its current-account deficit, policymakers need to be prepared for such a possibility.
   

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Topics :Artificial intelligenceBusiness Standard Editorial CommentBS OpinionInvestment

First Published: Nov 10 2026 | 10:09 PM IST

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