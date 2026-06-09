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Clear and present dangers: Citizens pay the price for municipal negligence

The deadly Delhi B&B fire highlights a deeper crisis of weak municipal oversight, routine safety violations and the urgent need for urban governance reforms

Firefighters douse a fire in a hotel in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, June 3, 2026 | AP/PTI
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Firefighters douse a fire in a hotel in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, June 3, 2026 | AP/PTI
Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 10:31 PM IST
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Now that the victims have been counted and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been galvanised into action following the death of 22 people — including 14 foreign nationals — in a fire that broke out in a “bed & breakfast” (B&B) outfit in south Delhi, the public memory and official zeal will soon wane. But the issue of endemic corruption embedded in serial tragedies like this is unlikely to abate anytime soon. The B&B in question, ironically called Flourish, broke multiple rules with impunity. A licence to operate six rooms was illegally expanded to a 25-room hotel across six floors. The building lacked fire equipment, escapes, alarms, and smoke-detection systems. An illegal restaurant, where the fire originated, operated on the ground floor. How was the serial rule-breaking Flourish allowed to prosper in plain sight of the municipal authorities?
 
Since then, the MCD has claimed to demolish 82 properties and seal another 43 in just 24 hours. In the first place, this energetic stable door-shutting exercise begs the question how all these establishments were allowed to operate. With the owner of the Flourish in police custody and the MCD expanding inspection across the city, the flourishing B&B business, which serves mid-level tourists, will take a hit, but only for a while.  In the absence of accountability among the municipal authorities, the breaking of rules is unlikely to stop. B&Bs are only the tip of a perilous iceberg. In 2024, a massive fire in Baby Care New Born Hospital in East Delhi, which suffocated eight newborns, revealed a similar depressing story of corruption. The hospital’s operating licence had expired two months previously; it was authorised to operate five beds but had admitted 12 infants; the owner ran an illegal oxygen cylinder-filling business on the same premises and emergency exits and escapes were non-existent. Some months later, three young civil-service aspirants drowned when a  sport utility vehicle driving by inadvertently caused floodwater from waterlogged roads to flood the basement in which they were trapped. This bizarre tragedy resulted from multiple acts of omission and commission. The basement, part of an establishment run by Rau’s Study Circle, an institute for training people for the civil-services exam, was meant to be used for storage, not as a classroom; the students were trapped because power outages caused the biometric doors to jam; the floods were the result of clogged storm-water drains, which the municipality had neglected to clear ahead of the monsoons.
 
The state of negligent municipal administration in Delhi reflects the general quality of civic governance everywhere in India. The past decade and a half has been rife with tragedies that reflect the deadly combination of venal businesses colluding with officialdom. In May, a building collapse in Saket, south Delhi, killed six people and revealed multiple violations of building norms. In 2011, a fire in a Kolkata private hospital owned by a well-known business family, resulting in 89 deaths, revealed the same story of violated safety norms. In 2017, a fire in a rooftop restaurant in the upscale Kamala Mills complex in Mumbai exposed similar infringements. Demolition drives and serial arrests after the fact cannot compensate for wilful neglect and corruption, which constantly threaten the safety of the average urban citizen. If the Flourish tragedy offers any message, it is that accelerating urbanisation demands urgent reform of municipal governance.

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Topics :Delhi firefire safetyUrban infrastructureBS OpinionBusiness Standard Editorial CommentEditorial Comment

First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 10:31 PM IST

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