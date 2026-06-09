Clear and present dangers: Citizens pay the price for municipal negligence

Since then, the MCD has claimed to demolish 82 properties and seal another 43 in just 24 hours. In the first place, this energetic stable door-shutting exercise begs the question how all these establishments were allowed to operate. With the owner of the Flourish in police custody and the MCD expanding inspection across the city, the flourishing B&B business, which serves mid-level tourists, will take a hit, but only for a while. In the absence of accountability among the municipal authorities, the breaking of rules is unlikely to stop. B&Bs are only the tip of a perilous iceberg. In 2024, a massive fire in Baby Care New Born Hospital in East Delhi, which suffocated eight newborns, revealed a similar depressing story of corruption. The hospital’s operating licence had expired two months previously; it was authorised to operate five beds but had admitted 12 infants; the owner ran an illegal oxygen cylinder-filling business on the same premises and emergency exits and escapes were non-existent. Some months later, three young civil-service aspirants drowned when a sport utility vehicle driving by inadvertently caused floodwater from waterlogged roads to flood the basement in which they were trapped. This bizarre tragedy resulted from multiple acts of omission and commission. The basement, part of an establishment run by Rau’s Study Circle, an institute for training people for the civil-services exam, was meant to be used for storage, not as a classroom; the students were trapped because power outages caused the biometric doors to jam; the floods were the result of clogged storm-water drains, which the municipality had neglected to clear ahead of the monsoons.